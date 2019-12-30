WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that 20 players have signed with the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The class consists of four linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers, two defensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks and one running back and a quarterback.
The recruits hail from 13 different states and districts, with five from Michigan, three from New Jersey, two from Texas and one each from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.
There are up to nine potential early-enrollees in the class.
2020 Early Signing Period Class
Name Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Last School
Michael Alaimo Fr. QB 6-4 215 Montvale, N.J./St. Joseph Regional HS
Bryce Austin Fr. DT 6-2 305 Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
Jared Bycznski Fr. OL 6-4 305 Berea, Ohio/Berea-Midpark HS
Maliq Carr Fr. WR 6-4.5 225 Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park HS
Nalin Fox Fr. OL 6-5 265 Pontiac, Mich./Notre Dame Prep
Gus Hartwig Fr. OL 6-5 305 Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS
Geovonte’ Howard Jr. CB 6-0 190 Missouri City, Texas/Kilgore CC
Greg Hudgins III Fr. DE 6-4 250 Washington, D.C./St. John’s College Prep
Kydran Jenkins Fr. LB 6-1 250 Louisville, Ga./Jefferson County HS
Josh Kaltenberger Fr. OL 6-5 285 Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley HS
Sanoussi Kane Fr. S 6-0 200 Blairstown, N.J./Blair Academy
Ben Kreul Fr. LB 6-3 235 Waukesha, Wis./Catholic Memorial
DaMarcus Mitchell Jr. LB 6-3 260 Thibodaux, La./Southwest Mississippi CC
Marcellus Moore Fr. WR 5-8 160 Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North HS
Tirek Murphy Fr. RB 5-11 220 Middle Village, N.Y./Christ the King HS
Anthony Romphf Fr. CB 6-0 180 Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
Antonio Stevens Fr. S 6-2 190 Nashville, Tenn./Battle Ground Academy
Collin Sullivan Fr. WR 6-2 200 Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock HS
Clyde Washington Fr. LB 6-3 220 Medford, N.J./Lenape HS
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen Fr. WR 6-2 180 Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake HS