WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that 20 players have signed with the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The class consists of four linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers, two defensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks and one running back and a quarterback.

The recruits hail from 13 different states and districts, with five from Michigan, three from New Jersey, two from Texas and one each from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.

There are up to nine potential early-enrollees in the class.

2020 Early Signing Period Class

Name Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Last School

Michael Alaimo Fr. QB 6-4 215 Montvale, N.J./St. Joseph Regional HS

Bryce Austin Fr. DT 6-2 305 Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS

Jared Bycznski Fr. OL 6-4 305 Berea, Ohio/Berea-Midpark HS

Maliq Carr Fr. WR 6-4.5 225 Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park HS

Nalin Fox Fr. OL 6-5 265 Pontiac, Mich./Notre Dame Prep

Gus Hartwig Fr. OL 6-5 305 Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS

Geovonte’ Howard Jr. CB 6-0 190 Missouri City, Texas/Kilgore CC

Greg Hudgins III Fr. DE 6-4 250 Washington, D.C./St. John’s College Prep

Kydran Jenkins Fr. LB 6-1 250 Louisville, Ga./Jefferson County HS

Josh Kaltenberger Fr. OL 6-5 285 Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley HS

Sanoussi Kane Fr. S 6-0 200 Blairstown, N.J./Blair Academy

Ben Kreul Fr. LB 6-3 235 Waukesha, Wis./Catholic Memorial

DaMarcus Mitchell Jr. LB 6-3 260 Thibodaux, La./Southwest Mississippi CC

Marcellus Moore Fr. WR 5-8 160 Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North HS

Tirek Murphy Fr. RB 5-11 220 Middle Village, N.Y./Christ the King HS

Anthony Romphf Fr. CB 6-0 180 Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS

Antonio Stevens Fr. S 6-2 190 Nashville, Tenn./Battle Ground Academy

Collin Sullivan Fr. WR 6-2 200 Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock HS

Clyde Washington Fr. LB 6-3 220 Medford, N.J./Lenape HS

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen Fr. WR 6-2 180 Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake HS