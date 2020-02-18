COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle Young scored a career-high 16 points and Purdue could get no closer than nine points in the second half as Ohio State handed the Boilermakers a 68-52 setback at Value City Arena on Saturday.
The loss was Purdue's second straight and drops the Boilermakers to 14-12 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten. Ohio State improves to 17-8 and 7-7 in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers fell behind 10-3 at the first media timeout and trailed 29-20 at the break. Purdue got within 45-36, but could get no closer the rest of the way as the Boilermakers fell to 3-14 all-time in Value City Arena.
Seniors Evan Boudreaux (17) and Jahaad Proctor (15) accounted for 32 of Purdue's 52 points, going 12 of 20 from the field. The rest of the Boilermakers went 7 of 34 from the field. Purdue was outrebounded 33-26 and both teams had 16 turnovers.
The Boilermakers finished 19 of 54 (.352) from the field, 4 of 20 (.200) from 3-point range and 10 of 11 (.909) from the charity stripe.