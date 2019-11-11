EVANSTON, Ill. - He isn't playing like a walkon.
Purdue sophomore quarterback Aidan O'Connell led a game-winning, come-from-behind drive in the final two minutes of the game for the second consecutive week.
First, Nebraska. Now, Northwestern.
The Boilermakers rallied twice against the Wildcats on Saturday - once in the first half and again in the final minute of the game - to pull out a 24-22 win on J.D. Dellinger's 39-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.
Purdue (4-6 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak against Northwestern, beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2010. The Boilermakers can still qualify for a bowl game if they win their final two games Nov. 23 at Wisconsin and Nov. 30 against Indiana.
O'Connell made his first career start down the road from Stevenson High School, where he played his prep career. With many family members and friends in attendance, O'Connell played like a veteran when Purdue needed it most.
Northwestern kicker Charlie Kuhbander missed a 32-yard field goal, bouncing it off the upright, with 2:30 remaining in the game. The miss was key as it would have forced Purdue to need to score a touchdown to win the game.
Purdue took over at its own 20-yard line with just a few minutes to make something happen. Brycen Hopkins had an 11-yard catch. Jackson Anthrop followed with a 10-yard catch. David Bell almost made a diving catch, but Purdue moved the ball one play later on a pass interference call against Northwestern.
Bell made a 6-yard catch and later drew another pass interference call on a fourth-down play with 1:08 remaining. After a few rushes to set up the game-winning field goal attempt, Northwestern called its last time out to attempt to freeze Dellinger.
That didn't work. Dellinger, kicking into the wind, drilled his second game-winnning field goal right down the middle with plenty of distance to spare.
Northwestern had one last play, but Purdue freshman George Karlaftis recovered an errant lateral pass to end the game.
O'Connell completed 34 of 50 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
And in a familiar theme, Purdue's freshmen came up big once again. Including the three touchdowns Purdue scored against Northwestern, the last 19 touchdowns scored by the Boilermakers have been done so by freshmen.
Purdue freshman wide receiver David Bell caught 14 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown, while Amad Anderson added nine catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. King Doerue rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Northwestern started the game with some rare offensive production, scoring a touchdown on its first two possessions of the game. The Wildcats had gone 44 consecutive possessions without a touchdown entering the game.
Kyric McGowan rushed for a 79-yard touchdown on Northwestern's second offensive play. O'Connell threw an interception on Purdue's next possession. Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith found Jace James for a 16-yard touchdown pass, which put the Wildcats up 14-0 after one quarter.
Doerue rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which came immediately after a holding penalty on Purdue pushed the Boilermakers off the goal line.
Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) recorded a safety late in the second quarter to take a 16-7 halftime lead.
Purdue quickly took momentum in the third quarter. O'Connell capped a 9-play, 76-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Bell. On the drive, O'Connell completed all eight of his passes to five different receivers.
Boilermaker freshman defensive back Cam Allen came up with his first career interception three plays later. That set up O'Connell's 11-yard touchdown pass to Anderson, who made a nice catch, extending out to secure the ball and get his feet down in the corner of the end zone.
Northwestern took a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter on Smith's 8-yard touchdown pass to Riley Lees. The Wildcats' two-point conversion - an attempted halfback pass to the quarterback - failed.
Ben Holt paced Purdue with 10 tackles, while Allen and Navon Mosley both had eight. Karlaftis finished with five tackles, including two for loss.
Purdue has a week off before traveling to Wisconsin on Nov. 23.