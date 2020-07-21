WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced that sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore has been named a preseason All-American at kick returner.
Moore earned the recognition despite appearing in only four games last season. As a true freshman in 2018, Moore won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year. He broke the school record for all-purpose yards (2,215) in his rookie season.
Despite playing in merely 17 collegiate games thus far, Moore already ranks among the top 20 players in school history in receptions (143, 14th), receiving yards (1,645, 20th), receiving touchdowns (14, t-15th), all-purpose yards (2,792, 20th) and kickoff return yards (813, 16th).