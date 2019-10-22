Week 9

Jefferson 55 Indianapolis Tech 14

Harrison 49 Marion 42

McCutcheon 56 Anderson 17

South Vermillion 24 Attica 14

Covington 35 Riverton Parke 8

Crawfordsville 20 Frankfort 6

Tri Central 41 Clinton Central 14

Eastern Howard 34 Clinton Prairie 0

North Newton 50 Tri-County 0

North White 35 West Central 8

North Montgomery 15 Danville 15

Tri West 29 Southmontgomery 13

Lake Station 46 South Newton 44 0T

Sheridan 64 Carroll 56

Delphi 47 Taylor 0

North Vermillion 35 Seeger 20

Parke Hertiage 46 Fountain Central 8

Benton Central 27 Northwestern 19

Central Catholic 21 Western 20

Lewis Cass 49 West Lafayette 42

Rensselaer 24 Tipton 7

Twin Lakes 28 Hamilton Heights 21

