COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Robbie Hummel, who helped lead the USA men to its first FIBA 3x3 World Cup gold medal and was named MVP of the event, today was tabbed as the 2019 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.
“It’s incredibly humbling,” Hummel said of the honor. “I think when you look at the names that are on that list, it’s like, ‘Man, I’m not sure that I really belong almost.’ You are looking at guys like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and the Dream Team. It’s pretty cool. I’m very honored to have won this award. It is a product of a lot of hard work that our 3x3 team put in and the success that we had. I’m very thankful I got to play with a group of guys that just wanted to win.”
USA Basketball has presented its Athlete of the Year awards annually since 1980.
“Robbie helped USA Basketball accomplish an important milestone in winning our first FIBA 3x3 World Cup men’s gold medal, and it was an impressive honor for him to be selected as the MVP at such a competitive event,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball chief executive officer. “We are proud to recognize Robbie’s incredible performances, and we are grateful for his commitment.”
Hummel, who starred at Purdue University (2007-08 to 2011-12) and played two seasons with the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves, helped lead the USA Men’s 3x3 World Cup Team to a 7-0 record and the U.S. men’s first gold medal at a FIBA 3x3 World Cup from June 18-23 in Amsterdam, where he was named MVP of the 20-team tournament. He scored a team-high 46 points, which ranked third among all competitors at 6.6 points per game.
He also helped Ariel Slow & Steady win the 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals May 3-4 in Las Vegas with a 7-1 record, where he also was named MVP. Hummel scored 16 of his team’s 21 points in the championship game.
Hummel played 52 games for Princeton in FIBA 3x3 World Tour events and other FIBA 3x3 action in 2019, and Princeton finished in second place on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2019. As of Dec. 6, 2019, he ranks No. 17 in the world 3x3 men’s rankings and third in the U.S.