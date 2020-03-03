WEST LAFAYETTE — Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 on Thursday to help Purdue hold off a late charge from Indiana 57-49.
The Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival.
Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin Smith added eight for the Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9), who had a two-game winning streak end. Indiana has lost five straight at Mackey Arena over the past seven years.
And with the Boilermakers desperate to turn things around, it got ugly fast.
Indiana missed its first four shots, all at the rim, then missed 13 consecutive shots during another first-half stretch and closed out the half by going scoreless over the final 3:44.
The Boilermakers finally took advantage, ending the decisive 10-2 run with an emphatic dunk from Hunter with two seconds left to make it 29-20.
Things got even worse for the Hoosiers in the second half.
Purdue kept Indiana scoreless for the first 6:33, allowing the Boilermakers to extend the lead to 36-20.
Indiana finally charged back to cut deficit to eight with 10:32 to go and got as close as 51-46, courtesy of two free throws from Green with 46 seconds left. But Purdue made its last six free throws to seal the win.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers have had some rough patches this season — but nothing quite like this. They were 6 of 28 from the field and 2 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first half. They finished with a shooting percentage of 25.4% and 5 of 24 on 3s. So after it appeared the struggling offense had made some progress, Indiana now finds itself trying to rebound from an unforgettable loss.
Purdue: The Boilermakers continued to dominate this series with defense — and perhaps just in time to a last-ditch push for the NCAA Tournament. Purdue remains two games under .500 in conference play and might need to win its last two and a couple more in the conference tourney to solidify its resume. But at least they have a chance.
STAT PACK
Indiana: Rob Phinisee scored seven points in his hometown. ... Joey Brunk had seven rebounds. ... The Hoosiers had a 16-12 advantage in offensive rebounds and 13 turnovers, eight in the first half. ... Indiana was outscored 34-20 in the paint.
Purdue: Williams had eight rebounds and Hunter Jr. matched his career high with seven. ... Matt Haarms wound up with six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
BoilerNotes
- Purdue improved to 15-14 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten Conference with a 57-49 win over Indiana … Purdue leads the all-time series with Indiana by a 122-89 margin.
- The win was Purdue’s seventh straight against Indiana, the longest Purdue winning streak against Indiana since 1968-72 … the seven straight wins are tied for the fifth-longest streak in school history … Purdue has won five straight games at Mackey Arena against Indiana, coming by a total of 68 points
- Purdue’s senior class is 7-0 against Indiana, the best record for any Purdue class against Indiana since the Class of 1913 (8-0).
- Purdue is now 14-1 under Matt Painter when holding Indiana to 69 or fewer points.
- Indiana’s field goal percentage of 25.4 percent was its lowest since Jan. 18, 2014, vs. Northwestern (.250).
- Purdue’s two 3-point field goals were its fewest since having two against Indiana on Feb. 19, 2015 (2 of 18; 67-63 victory).
- Matt Painter has tied Michigan State’s Jud Heathcote for ninth place on the all-time Big Ten wins list (all games) with 336 victories.
- Eric Hunter Jr.’s 17 points were one shy of a career high (18 vs. Ohio) and he tied a career high with seven rebounds.
- Trevion Williams had 19 points and 8 rebounds, including five on the offensive end … Williams now has 98 offensive rebounds on the season, good for sixth on Purdue’s single-season chart … Williams has 25 offensive rebounds in the last five games.