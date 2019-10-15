WEST LAFAYETTE — On a day designated to celebrate the past, the future of Purdue football was on display.
Four freshmen scored all five of Purdue’s touchdowns and a senior tight end had a career game, helping the Boilermakers roll past Maryland 40-14.
A team that has fought through a seemingly never-ending injury list was able to enjoy a lopsided win that snapped a three-game losing streak in front of a Homecoming crowd of 52,296 in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
Purdue redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer threw for a career-best 420 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end Brycen Hopkins had career highs of 10 receptions and 140 yards, while true freshman David Bell had nine receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
And freshmen were starring on the defensive side, too, with redshirt freshman cornerback Cory Trice picking off two Maryland passes, returning one for a touchdown late in the first half.
“Our guys understand it’s about getting better,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohmn said. “It’s about whoever is out there finding ways to compete, play hard and stick to it even when things are struggling and good things will eventually happen. I think today we came out and played one of our better games and played a little freer and looser.”
Plummer had a prolific day, completing 33 of 41 passes for a single-game Purdue record completion percentage of 80.5 percent for those throwing at least 40 passes. His 420 yards passing are the second-most by a freshman in program history.
He also became the first freshman in the nation this season to throw for at least 400 yards with at least three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Purdue (2-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) needed just six plays to score on its first possession, taking a lead it would never relinquish. That opening drive for Purdue’s offense gave a glimpse into what would become trends throughout the game: big pass plays by redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer to senior tight end Brycen Hopkins and freshman wide receiver David Bell.
On a 3rd-and-20 play, Plummer threw a perfect 23-yard touchdown pass through double coverage to Bell for a 6-0 lead. Earlier on the drive, Plummer found Hopkins for a 20-yard catch. One of the goals offensively was to target Hopkins more frequently, after the senior NFL prospect had only 10 catches in the first five games.
“It was good to get him back on track,” Brohm said. “He’s a very good football player and we wanted to target him as much as we could. That’s a big part of our offense and he’s someone that continues to work.”
Purdue forced a three-and-out on Maryland second drive and took a 13-0 lead seven plays later on freshman King Doerue’s 4-yard touchdown run, on a play where he broke a tackle to stretch over the goal line.
Maryland answered with a scoring drive to cut Purdue’s lead to 13-7, but the Boilermakers answered with another freshman scoring. Milton Wright hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Plummer, who found the receiver wide open down the left sideline. Wright side-stepped a Maryland defender and ran in for his first career touchdown to give Purdue a 20-7 lead.
The Terrapins kept the game competitive on quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome’s nifty 61-yard touchdown run cutting the deficit to 20-14. But Purdue finished the first half strong. J.D. Dellinger kicked a 27-yard field goal and Trice made a game-changing play in the final minute of the second quarter.
Maryland (3-3, 1-2) took over at its own 25-yard line with 46 seconds remaining and instead of running the clock out to get to halftime, the Terrapins tried forcing the issue downfield.
Trice intercepted the second pass of the drive and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, putting Purdue ahead 30-14 going into halftime. Trice added another interception in the second half stopping a possession where Maryland was driving down the field.
Brohm credited Trice for his transition from safety to cornerback — helping a spot in need — and making plays in the process.
“We always thought Cory had great promise,” Brohm said. “He competes and challenges. And he’s made some big plays for us.”
Dellinger added another 27-yard field goal in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Bell caught his second touchdown pass from Plummer and the Boilermakers didn’t allow a point in the second half.
Bell showed the ability to be a threat catching the ball in multiple ways. He became just the third receiver in school history — joining Rondale Moore and Taylor Stubblefield — in having at least nine catches with 130 yards and two touchdowns in a game.