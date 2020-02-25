WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michigan used a 15-4 run late in the first half to take control of a close game and defeat Purdue 71-63 in front of a sellout crowd at Mackey Arena.
Freshman Franz Wagner scored 22 points and Isaiah Livers added 19 points for the Wolverines, who have won five straight games.
Purdue (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Trevion Williams and 13 points from Sasha Stefanovic for the Boilermakers.
Michigan led 21-17 with just over four minutes to play in the first half, when it went on a 15-4 run, scoring on its last six possessions, for a 36-21 halftime lead. Purdue tried to crawl back into the game, cutting the lead to 10 at 37-27 with 17 minutes to play. Michigan would still lead 57-42 with just under four minutes to play before Purdue got the lead to eight points at 58-50 with 1:25 to play.
But the Wolverines made 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch for the 71-63 decision.
Purdue actually outshot Michigan (39.7 to 38.5 percent) from the field, but were outscored from the free throw line 15-9 and Michigan made six trifectas to Purdue’s four. Michigan had just three turnovers in the contest, while Purdue outrebounded the Wolverines 45-39.
Purdue hosts Indiana on Thursday night in Mackey Arena.