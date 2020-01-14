WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis have been named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.
Bell led the Big Ten and all freshmen nationally with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. His reception total tied for the eighth highest in school history, while his yardage tally placed him 12th at Purdue.
Bell was named the 2019 Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year. His recognition marks the second consecutive season Purdue has had a FWAA Freshman All-American wide receiver following Rondale Moore last year.
Karlaftis, a star at West Lafayette High School, finished third on the team with 54 total tackles in 2019, including 30 solo stops. He wrapped up his first collegiate season with 17.0 tackles for loss, the most by a freshman nationally, and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.
His TFL total was the most by a Boilermaker since Kawann Short had 17.0 as a junior in 2011, while his sack total was the highest since Ryan Kerrigan finished with 12.5 as a senior in 2010.
Karlaftis garnered second-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media.