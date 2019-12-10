ELKVILLE, Ill. - The Prospect League today announced it has entered into a new five-year (2020-2024) agreement with international brand Under Armour as its official on-field uniform. All Under Armour apparel, uniforms, and other related merchandise will be supplied by Kollege Town Sports, a Madison, Wisconsin-based corporation. Kollege Town Sports will also initiate two separate online stores for each team, which is a significant first.
“Kollege Town Sports is very proud and excited to sign a partnership with a respected organization like the Prospect League," cited Kollege Town Sports VP and Under Armour Representative, Jeff Handlen. "This is a really nice addition to our baseball division and we can’t wait to get started. The Under Armour brand, along with Dome baseball hats, will be a nice, fresh upgrade for the Prospect League and its talented athletes and fans.”
"Our Directors looked in depth at the long-range goals of the league and their individual clubs. It was felt that Under Armour presented an exceptional opportunity for both their club and the Prospect League as a whole," noted Dennis Bastien, Prospect League Commissioner. "With new expansion and anticipated addition of new teams, several suppliers and brands were considered. Under Armour was selected, along with its official supplier, Kollege Town Sports and their vast versatility and product array, to take us into our new growth era. Additionally, the introduction of the online stores by Kollege Town Sports was an element and aspect that was hard to overlook."
Prospect League President and Terre Haute REX Partner/ GM Bruce Rosselli added, "It was apparent in our negotiations with Under Armour, the Prospect League is seen as a valuable partner. With that said, we are excited to welcome Under Armour to the Prospect League in this new partnership for our players and fans."