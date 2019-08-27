WEST LAFAYETTE - Artists have been chosen for the 14th annual Art on the Wabash fair. Art on the Wabash annually features interesting, innovative work by accomplished regional artists. Set riverside in West Lafayette’s Tapawingo Park, the fair brings art and nature together for a pleasurable day.
In addition to the art there will be food, children’s activities, live music, beer and wine. The juried fair will feature artists from Carroll, Cass, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, and White counties, along with a long-time participant now living in Ohio.
2019 participating artists are:
Glass Artists: Deb Achgill, Jennifer Brovont, Linda Elmore, Gail Johnston, Emily Ohland, and Sharon Owens.
Jewelry artists: Carolyn Cason, Lisa Hopkins, Brenda Kessler, Lizabeth Marks-Shepard, Emily Ohland, Lisa Stillman, Lisa Walsh, Deborah Waymire, and Bonnie Zimmer.
Mixed media artists: Rena Brouwer, Bekki Canine, Kenya Ferrand-Ott, Craig Martin, Evie and Beth McCord EB Bead and Metal Works LLC, Joan Tietz, and Adam Vanderwielen.
Painters and Illustrators: Michael Altman, Terry Crose, Daniel Driggs, Kenya Ferrand-Ott, Alice Harpel, Anne Parks, Sallie Spencer.
Photography Artists: Jeremy Ashcraft, Josh Greives, Alan McConnell and Alex Moon Potters: Ingrid Craft & Rachel Schatko Coal Creek Clay , Mary Thomas Firestone, Gail Johnston and Frank Koontz.
Sculptures: Dominick Andrisani and Donna Provo Leuck.
Textile artists: Laura Ricks and Bonnie Zimmer.
Watercolorists: Rebecca Brody, Becky Chapman and Craig Whitten.
Wood artists: David Barnett, William Krug, Daniel Moore and Daryl Smith
Art on the Wabash is presented by the City of West Lafayette. West Lafayette’s KitchenArt, The Store for Cooks, returns as the event’s sponsor, and also will provide the prize for the People’s Choice Award.
What: Art on the Wabash
Where: Tapawingo Park, West Lafayette, Indiana
When: Sunday, September 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.