INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a closing weekend that included severe weather, this year’s hero-centric Indiana State Fair closed with 878,857 people traveling to the fairgrounds for the 17-day event.
The Indiana State Fair was particularly special this year as it chose to recognize admirable Hoosiers through its theme, “Heroes in the Heartland presented by Indiana Donor Network.” The fair prides itself on providing a variety of agricultural and entertainment opportunities. This year’s fair offered more free events along with creative and signature food items that drew Hoosiers of all ages to Indiana’s greatest agricultural showcase. The 2020 Indiana State Fair runs August 7-23.
ABOUT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 17 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.