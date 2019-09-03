INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Tourism Development (IOTD) announced today that the application period for its Destination Development Grant program is now open.
“These grants can boost communities and regions across the state,” Crouch said. “Projects should target the development of tourism amenities, attractions, and facilities that enhance the visitor experience.”
In March, IOTD awarded $470,000 in matching grants to two different entities in the state. The South Bend Chocolate Company was awarded $250,000 in matching funds. The company plans to construct a new factory that creates a year-round, one-of-a-kind, educational and experiential attraction for the Northwest part of Indiana. The project is proposed to include a chocolate experience area, Indiana dinosaur museum, a visitor’s center and gift shop. LaPorte was awarded $220,000 to complete the $830,000 Dunes Event Center with trails, parking and signage to attract visitors to other trails, parks, hotels, stores, restaurants and the Clear Lake waterfront.
“Cities, towns, counties and nonprofits involved with tourism promotion and development are eligible to apply for the grant,” said Misty Weisensteiner, Director of Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “As destinations continue to grow, they need more resources to build new amenities and strengthen existing ones.”
Grant requests of between $50,000 and $250,000 will be considered through this competitive application process. Entities that have previously received a Destination Development Grant may not apply for additional Destination Development funds for a two-year period from the date of their last award.
The deadline for applications is December 6, 2019 by 4 p.m. ET. Finalists will be announced on February 7, 2020. An announcement of the award recipients will be made on March 6, 2020.