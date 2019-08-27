WEST LAFAYETTE — Officers with the Tippecanoe County Traffic Safety Partnership, which includes the Lafayette, West Lafayette and Purdue Police departments, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, will conduct a campus sobriety checkpoint on Thursday (Aug. 29) night in West Lafayette. In addition to the checkpoint, officers will continue to conduct dedicated extra patrols, targeting impaired drivers.
Drivers can expect to be stopped for a brief amount of time. While officers briefly check the driver’s license and vehicle registration information, they also will observe for signs of impairment.
“We want to remind people that they need to plan ahead and have a designated sober driver or plan to use one of the many other options available such as taxis, buses or ride-share programs to get home safely,” Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.