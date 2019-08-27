TIPPECANOE AND CLINTON COUNTIES – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced I-65 lane restrictions began nightly on Thursday, August 22 in Tippecanoe County. The contractor will be strengthening the outside shoulder nearly four and one half miles south of State Road 38 on the bridge over Lauramie Creek, near the 164 mile marker. The contractor will have one 12’ lane open for traffic between the hours of 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
Superior Construction Co., Inc. was awarded the $8 million contract. The project on I-65 includes overlaying the deck on the Lauramie Creek Bridges and over Little Potato Creek Bridges located nearly two miles south of State Road 28. Plus, the work also includes the bridge removal over the abandoned railroad tracks located just three tenths of one mile north of S.R. 28. This project is scheduled for completion in August of 2021.