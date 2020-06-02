TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced work has begun Monday, June 1 on the Sagamore Parkway westbound bridge over the Wabash River. This work is to complete structural steel retrofits on the bridge from the project last year.
The contractor will start work underneath the bridge. This will result in one lane of traffic on North River Road as motorists will be flagged around construction overhead. After completing the work in that area they will move to work from the deck of the Wabash River Bridge, this work will require restricting traffic to one lane on Sagamore Parkway.
The project was awarded to Halverson Construction Co for $3.1 million. This work is expected to last through the first week of July.