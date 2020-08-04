LAFAYETTE — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) and their community partners of the City of Lafayette, City of West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County and Purdue University, held a dedication ceremony yesterday for the opening of the Riverside Promenade Deck. The Promenade is the finishing connection that provides an ADA accessible route between Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Purdue University to the Wabash River and the Wabash River Heritage Trail system.
“The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is bringing together Lafayette, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County as we celebrate the Promenade, a unique gathering space centered in the Arts & Market Downtown District. The Promenade along with Riehle Plaza and the Myers Bridge connecting to West Lafayette creates endless opportunities to gather and appreciate everything Greater Lafayette has to offer. We are delighted to present this new destination spot as we build one greater community with a shared vision of appreciation and enjoyment of the Wabash River and all that it offers,” said Mayor Tony Roswarski.
The Deck is located on the west side of the MARQ Complex at 200 North Second Street in downtown Lafayette connecting Riehle Plaza to Columbia Street and to the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge. It is 303 feet long, 50 feet wide (at its widest point) that provides a scenic view to connect visitors to the Wabash River. The project includes a landscape featuring native plants and best management practices for green storm water management design that creates a pollinator habitat to improve Wabash River water quality.
The cost of the $3.285 Million project was funded through a $2.2 Million North Central Health Services (NCHS) grant; a $600,000 City of Lafayette contribution; and WREC funds totaling $485,000.
Stephanie Long, President/CEO of North Central Health Services, states: “Our 2018 community health needs assessment identified the need to improve the health and safety of our community. This project promoted healthy lifestyle activities by increasing accessibility for our West Lafayette and Lafayette residents.”
WREC’s Executive Director, Stanton Lambert, thanked North Central Health Services for their vision and leadership from the outset of the Wabash River Corridor Enhancement project. “Their support for long term community projects exemplified by the Promenade are vital to the community’s efforts to improve Quality of Life and address community health needs to foster a healthy, active lifestyle that connects the communities to each other and to the river and its trail system”, states Stanton Lambert.
This is WREC’s first development project from its Two Cities, One River – Master Plan for the Wabash River Urban Corridor in the City of Lafayette and the City of West Lafayette. WREC’s vision over the next 20 years is to enrich the Wabash River urban corridor as resources and opportunities arise. The master plan sets forth a comprehensive enhancement plan for the Wabash River as well as short-term priority projects.