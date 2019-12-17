LAFAYETTE — Last week VASA Fitness announces its expansion to Indiana with the opening of two clubs in the state this month — the first in Indianapolis and the second in Lafayette. Pre-enrollment is open for both locations and the public is invited to attend the grand opening events to celebrate the brand’s entry into Indiana and experience the modern and beautiful 60,000 square foot fitness facilities available to members starting at $9.99 per month with no enrollment fees. VASA also announces that an additional location in Indianapolis is anticipated to open Fall 2020 at 6965 W. 38th St.
Each 60,000 square foot VASA location includes Group Fitness classes, Studio Red (high intensity interval training), Studio Cycle, a training cage, functional training area, a free weight area, Olympic lifting, expansive cardio deck, large lap pool, hydro-massage lounge, retail area, basketball court, spa, steam, sauna and wonderful KidCare services for as low as $15 per month for up to 90 minutes a day.
The grand opening event for the Indianapolis location at 5325 East Thompson Road will take place Saturday, December 21 starting at 8 a.m. and the Lafayette location at 3825 South Street will host an event Saturday, December 28 at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend to learn more about what makes VASA unique in the fitness industry and to experience the club with a free one-day pass. Both events will feature a live deejay, free snacks, gym tours and free workouts. VASA will be hosting raffles for exciting items throughout the event including a Precor Spin Bike following the special ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
“The fitness culture in Indiana aligns really well with VASA’s values and we’re excited to introduce the brand in two totally new communities,” said Mindi Bridges, Chief Marketing Officer at VASA. “VASA was founded on the concept of bringing people together to get fit and connect on a personal level. We hope the people of Indiana will take the opportunity to stop by the club and see the premium fitness experience we offer at a price that is affordable for everyone.”
VASA is currently pre-enrolling new members for its Indiana locations with no enrollment fee for the Indianapolis and Lafayette locations at https://vasafitness.com/join/. One-day trial passes are available online at https://vasafitness.com/trial/.
About VASA Fitness
VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and is among one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the country. VASA’s mission is to uplift everyone through fun and happy fitness. VASA offers its more than 400,000 members in 40 operating locations an incredible value proposition with large, full-service clubs for as low as $9.99 a month. VASA offers top-of-the-line equipment, exercise machines, free weights and a wide variety of group fitness classes including Studio Red and Studio Cycle and many other amenities to help members customize their personal fitness plans. VASA headquarters are in Orem, Utah and Denver, Colorado with club locations across Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and now Indiana. For more information about VASA Fitness, visit vasafitness.com.