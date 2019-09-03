LAFAYETTE — Trinity United Methodist Church in Lafayette was one of 15 federal grant recipients for historic preservation and archaeology awarded recently to Indiana communities.
The grants came from DNR’s Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) and totaled more than $454,000.
The funds come from the National Park Service, a part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to the states through the Historic Preservation Fund Program. Since 1974, the state has awarded more than $18 million to Indiana communities through this program.
Trinity United Methodist Church will receive a $50,000 grant to stabilize and rehabilitate the exterior masonry of the 1872 building. Mortar joint erosion has threatened the stability of brick units. In addition to repointing the masonry, some brick units that are missing or damaged will need to be replaced. The church has undertaken masonry rehabilitation on the east, south, and west elevations. The HPF grant will assist specifically with the north elevation, where water infiltration is creating some damage to the interior of the building.