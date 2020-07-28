INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and Bliss McKnight have named a local fourth grader as the National County Government Week essay contest winner for the AIC’s West Central District.
Emily Humphrey’s essay was chosen over entries from other fourth graders across the district. Humphrey, a student at Wea Ridge Elementary School, received $100 for winning the contest. One winner was chosen in each of the AIC’s six districts.
This year’s theme was “How Does Your County Provide Cybersecurity?” Essays were judged on how well students discussed the county’s role with Cybersecurity.
Emily Humphrey was awarded the prize during the AIC West Central District Meeting in Putnam County. The district meeting also included a CARES Act discussion with Q&A including representatives from Governor Holcomb’s Office and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).