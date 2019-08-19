LAFAYETTE — Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently working the SAVE grant, which was awarded in August 2019. The SAVE enforcement grant was awarded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and NHTSA.
The Stop Arm Violation Enforcement grant promotes a coordinated effort to improve compliance with school bus stop arms. The program is designed to encourage collaboration between law enforcement, school corporations, and school bus operators.
The Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Program (SAVE) goal is to support and provide safe transportation routes to and from school for school children of all ages in Indiana. This program is intended to prevent violations through High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) by following school bus routes to provide on the spot enforcement for violations. In addition to school bus route patrols, the SAVE grant provides enforcement efforts in school speed zones and crosswalk areas.
The Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Department asks all drivers to be aware of school bus activity, particularly during peak morning and afternoon routes, and be prepared to stop whenever school bus warning lights and stop arms are activated. They also ask that drivers be aware of the reduced speed limits and hours of operation in and around school zones throughout Tippecanoe County.
“The safety of your children is our number one priority so please assist us by being aware of school bus laws, reduced speed-school zones and child restraint laws to ensure safe travels for you and your family throughout the 2019-2020 school year,” stated a press release from the department.