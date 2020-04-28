STATEHOUSE — Area students pursuing a career in education recently received the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
The statewide program awards scholarships to top-performing students who commit to teaching in Indiana for at least five years. Recipients receive $7,500 per year for up to four years of college to obtain a teaching license. The program began in 2017 thanks to legislation Lehe and Negele supported.
“Our best and brightest help shape the next generation,” Lehe said. “Whether it is preparing young Hoosiers for the next step in their education or future careers, teachers leave a lasting impact on students throughout our state that does not go unnoticed.”
According to Negele, the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is available to 200 high-achieving high school and college students each year who either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top-20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
“Ensuring our children are taught by capable and talented teachers is vital to their future success,” Negele said. “This scholarship has helped many students pursue this honorable profession in our state.”
More than 350 students applied and scholarships were recently awarded to local students:
- Lukas Adams, West Lafayette High School, Indiana University Bloomington;
- Emma Lottes, William Henry Harrison High School, Purdue University West Lafayette;
- Evan Mack, McCutcheon High School, Indiana State University;
- Brynne Mills, William Henry Harrison High School, Purdue University West Lafayette; and
- Allison Payton, Jefferson High School, Ball State University.
Recipients must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year in order to continue receiving the four-year renewable scholarship totaling $30,000.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
The 2020-2021 application will be available in the fall. Visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher for more information.