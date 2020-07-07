LAFAYETTE — It is again almost time for the annual Tippecanoe County 4-H Queen Pageant, 2020 is the 61st Pageant.
The 2020 pageant will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:00 pm at the Central Catholic Jr/Sr High School auditorium, 2410 S 9th St, Teal Road, Lafayette. Due to restrictions regarding the COVID pandemic, the pageant will not be open to the public, but will be streamed on Facebook Live from the pageant Facebook page, “Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant”.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant will be different this year, but the pageant committee worked hard to create a pageant in accordance with Purdue Extension and CDC Guidelines, while still allowing the contestants a meaningful experience. With the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds being under construction, the pageant will also be held at a different venue and 4-H is grateful to Central Catholic for hosting the pageant.
Participating in the pageant is a 4-H growth experience. Pageant contestants learn valuable life skills, such as interviewing and public speaking, and develop friendships through the series of workshops in the months prior to the pageant. The pageant is a valuable growth and development opportunity, much like an additional 4-H project and requires a substantial investment of time to participate. Participants must have completed a minimum of 4 year of 4-H, with at least 2 being completed in Tippecanoe County.
This year, seven outstanding 4-H’ers are participating in the pageant. The contestants this year are: Abigail Brose, Alex Coors, Bekah Dearing, Lindsey Guinn, Audrey Eros, Abby Synesael and Kattey Pass.
Magdalene Pearl, a 10 year 4-H member, Harrison High School graduate and a current student at Eastern Kentucky University, was crowned 2019 Queen. Magdalene had a wonderful week at the fair. She has enjoyed representing Tippecanoe County at community and state events, including representing Tippecanoe County in the 2020 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.
The pageant is on Facebook and Instagram. We invite you to learn more, view photos, Like & Follow the pageant on our Facebook & Instagram pages, “Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant”. The pageant is completely run by donations and volunteers, if you are interested in donating to the pageant please contact the pageant committee at misstippecanoecounty@gmail.com
The pageant committee, participants and the Purdue Extension Tippecanoe County appreciate the continued support of the Tippecanoe 4-H Exhibit Association and the 4-H Fair Queen Pageant.