LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) has been awarded a $30,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the creation of new public art pieces and related outreach programs.
TAF is one of 11 Indiana nonprofit arts organizations that were awarded federal dollars through this cycle of NEA grants totaling $225,000. TAF is the only organization receiving the award from Tippecanoe County.
TAF’s programs and services are focused on providing equitable accessibility to the arts. TAF has implemented noted public art projects such as REN ART WLK in Rensselaer, Wabash Walls and WHIN Walls in addition to its regular repertoire of programming: After School Arts Program (ASAP), ARTreach Instrument Lending Library, and Visiting Artist Program (VAP).
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support grants throughout the entire country that connect people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities.”
Lewis Ricci, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission, said “We are proud of the breadth and quality of work being done by these arts providers in Indiana and are grateful for the Endowment’s continued investment in our great state.”
Of the NEA grant, TAF Chief Executive Officer Tetia Lee states, “We are so honored to receive this award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tippecanoe Arts Federation’s programming being recognized at the national level is humbling. We are proud to be among the NEA’s best of the best.”