WEST LAFAYETTE — “Alice in Wonderland” will be performed at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse on the campus of Purdue University.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from Wilson, Arni’s restaurant, and Mary Lou Donuts.
At 2 p.m. in the Stewart Center lobby, magical acts inspired by the production will be performed.
While hiding in her father’s study one day, Alice encounters a strange rabbit who loves to eat books. After chasing him into his hole, Alice discovers Wonderland — a world of strange creatures, both friend and foe. Experience “Alice in Wonderland” with a unique new twist — set in a library full of pop-up books, where each new title unlocks a door to exciting adventure. A YouTube video is available here.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children’s theater, world music, jazz, and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.