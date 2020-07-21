LAFAYETTE — “Greater Lafayette is a better place to live because of forward-thinking community leaders back in 1970,” said President and CEO David Lasater. “Their foresight to incorporate The Foundation has touched thousands of lives in Greater Lafayette over the years. Never has the necessity for an organization like ours become more apparent for the well-being of society.” The official 50th-anniversary date is July 17, but celebrations are postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“I am especially pleased to recognize this special milestone for The Community Foundation,” said Board Chair David McGaughey. “We value our partnership with our donors and are honored to serve their philanthropic needs. Together, we are helping make a brighter future for Greater Lafayette.”
The Foundation began with assets of $65,000 in 1970. In 2019, The Community Foundation’s net assets totaled over $69M. Annual gifts through endowments and donations totaled over $3.1M in 2019. Over $1.7M of grants were awarded to 101 nonprofit organizations, and 31 scholarship recipients. Over $20M in grants have been awarded throughout the years to scholars and nonprofits serving the community in human services, public/society benefit, arts and humanities, education, environment and animals, and health.
The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, established in 1970, serves the Tippecanoe County area. Its mission is to inspire, nurture, and practice philanthropy, stewardship, and leadership in the communities served.
For additional information, visit www.cfglaf.org or call (765) 742-9078.