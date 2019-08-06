LAFAYETTE – With its most successful Subaru Color 5K yet, Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) recently raised $52,286.87 for Special Olympics Indiana.
“We’re proud to have surpassed $50,000 for Special Olympics during its 50th anniversary this year,” said Ed Wulbrecht, senior vice president at SIA. “Generous support from our associates, our sponsors and the community made it possible.”
In its fifth year, the Subaru Color 5K achieved a record number of participants and proceeds. The run/walk fundraiser showered nearly 550 participants with colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch, at stations along two available routes. Hosted on SIA’s campus, which has been designated as a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, event supporters choose between a 5K trail or a one-mile paved course.
The SIA Foundation and Bob Rohrman Subaru were this year’s major sponsors. Since its inception in 2015, the Subaru Color 5K has generated nearly $190,000 for Special Olympics Indiana and its 20 sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.