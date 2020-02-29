Indiana Conservation Officer Ethan Stonebraker has been selected as the 2019 District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year.
Stonebraker was raised in Parke County. He has served as a conservation officer for five years.
In addition to his patrol duties, Stonebraker serves as a certified breath test operator, physical tactics instructor, public safety scuba diver and taser instructor.
District 3 covers Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.
The district award puts Stonebraker in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall Conservation Officer in the state of Indiana and selected from the 10 district award winners.
The Pitzer award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity Jan. 2, 1961 in Jay County.
“It feels really good to be recognized by my coworkers. However I do not feel that I did anything special or extra to deserve it,” Stonebraker said when asked how it felt to receive this award. “It is humbling however to know that my coworkers feel that I have gone above and beyond and deserve this award.”
Stonebraker grew up spending a great deal of time outdoors and this inspired him to become a conservation officer.
“I grew up in the outdoors. My dad had me out in the woods hunting, fishing and trapping pretty much as soon as I could walk,” he said. “The appreciation that I developed for the outdoors drove me to pursue a career as a Conservation officer to ensure that all of those things that I grew up enjoying are there for our future generations to enjoy as well.”
Stonebraker shared some of the day-to-day responsibilities he has as a conservation officer.
“As a conservation officer I am tasked with enforcing the laws that have anything to do with our natural resources as well as all other Indiana state laws,” he said. ”Whether that be hunting, fishing, digging ginseng or picking mushrooms. As a conservation officer you never know what the day may bring. One minute you may be checking some people who are fishing then a few minutes later you are taking someone to jail for driving while intoxicated or some sort of drug charge or responding to a medical call or any emergency that may require law enforcement presence.”
Stonebraker treasures the opportunities his job provides to spend time with other people who love nature.
“I enjoy the fact that I get to interact with sportsmen and women who are out enjoying the natural resources,” he said. “I love it when I encounter children who are out with their family and they tell me all about their day of hunting or fishing. It is a great reminder as to why I do what I do!”
Stonebraker was asked to share what he felt was his most memorable experience as a conservation officer.
“As a Conservation Officer we get called out for all kinds of situations,” he said. “Whether it be drownings or missing individuals or someone who has fled into the woods from another law enforcement agency. But one of my most memorable moments as a conservation officer was a couple years ago when I got called to an elderly female that had walked away from her home. It was pouring down rain and almost freezing temperatures. On this night several fire departments, myself and deputies from Fountain and Vermillion County all come together in these terrible conditions as was eventually able to find the woman several hundred yards from her home deep in the woods. There is no doubt in my mind that if we would not have found her when we did she would have died out there in the woods that night. It was an exemplarily display of several agencies coming together to complete a task and save a life!”