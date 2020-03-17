INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced its theme for 2020 will celebrate the state’s connection to basketball.
There will be multiple interactive experiences at the fair, including All-Star Court, the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court and daily storytelling moments, which will include 17 of the state’s basketball stories told on each day of the fair.
“The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference Tuesday. “Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.”
In a news release, the state fair said the history of basketball in Indiana is tied to agriculture as the basketball season was based on farmers’ planting and harvest season.
“Indiana has a rich basketball heritage, so we are thrilled to offer a theme that will bring this sport to life,” Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center said.
A news conference was held to announce the theme at the 81-year-old Indiana Farmers Coliseum, which was the home of the Indiana Pacers from 1967-74 and hosted IHSAA boys basketball championship games from 1943-45.
“As the original home of the Indiana Pacers during the time when they won three American Basketball Association championships, the Coliseum and the Fairgrounds are forever linked to our heritage. We are delighted that this partnership can remind our fellow Hoosiers of the legend and lore of the great Hoosier game,” Rick Fuson, president and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said.