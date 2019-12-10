LAFAYETTE — Visiting Santa at the mall can be very exciting, but with all the noises and crowds it can also be overwhelming for children with special needs.
The General de Lafayette chapter invites families of children with special needs to the “Special Needs Santa Meet and Greet” to be held on Monday, December 23rd, at the Junction House, 215 Smith St. in Lafayette. This free event is cosponsored with 2019 Indiana Miss Amazing Junior Teen Stacy Welborn. Space is limited and reservations are required.
Special needs children of all ages and their families can sign up for a free, 10-minute private session with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. A quiet space will be provided by Santa and Mrs. Claus to meet with each child and family. Siblings are encouraged to join in, and families are welcome to take photographs.
They ask that families arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment. There will be fun activities such as coloring pages, story time, and a simple craft available before and after meeting Santa.
Parents/guardians are required to stay with their children. Space is limited and reservations are required. The deadline to sign up is Saturday, December 21, at 8 pm. Visit the following link to reserve one of the available times.: https://bit.ly/2qs4WFe [1] .
For more information, or if your family has more than 4 children, pleasecontact Anni Welborne at: anniwelborne@gmail.com.