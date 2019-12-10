WEST LAFAYETTE — Beginning with the 2020 football season, the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on the Purdue University campus will be named Rohrman Field.
The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the field naming during its meeting Friday, Dec. 6.
The naming recognizes the generosity of the Bob Rohrman family, which made a $15 million gift to support future improvements to Ross-Ade.
“This is a special moment for Purdue Athletics, and we are profoundly grateful to the Rohrman family for its leadership and extraordinary generosity,” said Mike Bobinski, Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics. “Bob Rohrman and the entire Rohrman family have visibly and positively impacted Lafayette-West Lafayette and all the communities they serve for the last half century, and this gift will have a similar effect on Purdue football for years to come. It is a transformative gift in support of our most ambitious and significant project.”
Rohrman Field is scheduled to be dedicated at the Purdue football 2020 home opener Sept. 12 against Memphis.
The Rohrman family owns and operates one of the largest automobile groups in the United States, with 30 franchise dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The business originated in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1963, when Bob Rohrman opened a used car lot. Soon after, he acquired a dealership that started the Bob Rohrman Auto Group. Rohrman was born and raised in Lafayette and graduated from Jefferson High School. Earlier this year, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of Indiana’s top honors for accomplishments and service.
“Purdue Athletics is more than just a ball and games. It is a part of the social fabric of who we are as a family,” JR Rohrman said. “The entire family believes this gift to Purdue University is one of the best ways that we can give back to a community that has done so much for us.”
On Aug. 2, Purdue Trustees gave approval to plan a renovation to Ross-Ade. The potential project, aimed at enhancing the stadium appearance and the gameday experience for fans, would be highlighted by an open concourse, more diverse seating options and improved fan amenities. The initiative will have a broad university and community impact and is an important next step in strengthening Purdue’s national prominence.
Ross-Ade Stadium celebrates its 97th season as the home of Purdue football in 2020. It is named for David E. Ross and George Ade, its two principal benefactors.