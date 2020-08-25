LAFAYETTE — Robert Lindley, current Superintendent of Wastewater Utility for the City of Monticello, gives credit to Ivy Tech Community College not only for his recent promotion to lead an important city department, but also for helping his family through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindley has worked for the City of Monticello Wastewater Utility for 25 years, ten years as assistant superintendent, and his career goal was to be appointed to the superintendent position. But Lindley knew he needed more than the GED he received in the early eighties to put himself into the best position to advance.
“As a husband, father of seven children and eleven grandchildren, and working full-time, going back to school was not going to be easy,” Lindley said. “Ivy Tech helped a non-traditional student from the Boomer generation go back to school.”
A Workforce Ready Grant through the Next Level Jobs program offered through the state of Indiana helped Lindley enroll in Ivy Tech’s Business Administration technical certificate program. Technical certificates are short-term certificates that can be completed in 12 months or less.
Next Level Jobs is part of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Indiana agenda. The program focuses on high-priority industries and in-demand, high-paying jobs. Ivy Tech offers many credit certificate and technical certificate programs that are part of the Next Level Jobs program and all are in high-demand job fields such as advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health sciences, information technology and business technology, and transportation and logistics. For more information about Next Level Jobs, go to NextLevelJobs.org.
“The grant helped pay for my tuition, which eased a financial burden while paying a mortgage and raising a family,” Lindley said. “Also, my wife Bernice was furloughed from her job twice during the pandemic. Ivy Tech’s COVID-19 Relief Fund helped us during some very uncertain times.”
Ivy Tech’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was established with the matching gift support of Marianne Glick and Mike Woods. The fund is entirely supported by charitable donations to help Ivy Tech students and faculty meet the challenges of the pandemic. For more information and to donate, go to Impact.IvyTech.edu.
Lindley’s hard work was rewarded with his recent promotion. “Next Level Jobs and Ivy Tech gave me the training and administrative skills needed to take my career to the next level,” he said, “when Mayor Cathy Gross appointed me to serve as Superintendent of Wastewater Utility for the City of Monticello.” This year he was also recognized as Wastewater Operations Specialist of the Year by the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water.
Lindley appreciates the opportunities that led to his promotion. “I’d like to thank Ivy Tech advisor Patty Plantenga for taking the time to inform businesses and local government employees about Next Level Jobs, Workforce Ready Grants, and what Ivy Tech Community College has to offer. I wish to thank the Lord for being with me during these tough times and the everyday struggles we all encounter, especially during the current pandemic that has affected us all in one way or another.”