STATEHOUSE – McCutcheon High School graduate Tanner Brown is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and her fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2020 legislative session.
Brown, a Romney native, is the son of Brian and Angie Brown. He is a graduate of Purdue University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science, with a concentration in public policy and international relations. Brown is currently applying to law school.
“The internship with House Republicans has been a great opportunity for me to gain hands-on experience right out of college,” Brown said. “I have built strong relationships with other staff members, personally got to know many legislators and worked alongside my policy focus of agriculture. It has been a great way to prepare myself for law school and to have direct interaction with the legislative process.”
As a legislative intern, Brown corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails, while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
“Tanner shows a great deal of dedication to the internship program and has done a fantastic job this session,” Negele said. “It is encouraging to see young adults from our community with a desire to make Indiana a better place. He has a great future ahead of him and I am excited to see what he does next.”
Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.
For more information and to apply for a House Republican internship position during the 2021 legislative session, visit www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.