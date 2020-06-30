INDIANAPOLIS — Michele McMahon has been elevated to associate dean for the graduate nursing programs with Purdue University Global, effective July 1.
McMahon, currently academic chair for Purdue Global’s Nurse Practitioner Programs, is a dual board-certified acute care nurse practitioner and family nurse practitioner with teaching experience at the graduate level and clinical expertise in critical care. She boasts a diverse clinical background in health promotion, disease prevention, acute and chronic care management, and health education. McMahon has experience as a program director. She has been academic chair for family nurse practitioner, adult gerontology primary care and adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner programs.
“I feel so fortunate and honored to transition into the role of associate dean,” McMahon said. “I look forward to building relationships, cultivating a culture of trust and purpose, and incorporating innovative and creative strategies to achieve the mission and vision of the Purdue Global School of Nursing. Together, we will embark on this journey to move forward as the industry leader with programs that have unprecedented quality and rigor. We will aim to engage and empower faculty and students to provide an exceptional educational experience and improve persistence. I look forward to continuing to work to achieve our shared goals with such a dedicated and amazing team.”
McMahon’s honors include receiving the 2016 Excellence in Teaching Award at South University (Savannah, Georgia) and being recognized as the 2014 Nurse Practitioner of the Year at St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital. She was a Sigma Theta Tau International (nursing honorary) experienced academic leadership participant in 2020 and a nominee for the Nightingale Excellence in Nursing honor in 2018. She is certified as an acute care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nutritional Consultants and in fundamentals of critical care support for advanced cardiac life support and basic life support.
“I am thrilled to see Dr. McMahon become the associate dean of graduate programs for the School of Nursing,” said Melissa Burdi, Purdue Global vice president and dean for the School of Nursing. “She possesses a wealth of expertise and leadership in nursing higher education, and we look forward to her leading numerous strategic initiatives that will continue to add quality and rigor to our programs.”
McMahon’s research interests include integrating virtual reality experiences for skills labs for graduate and undergraduate students, developing orientation and support mechanisms of new nursing faculty, using technology in distance learning to promote robust experiences, and increasing skills acquisition and persistence.
McMahon earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Wayne State University, a postgraduate certificate from South University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Oakland University.