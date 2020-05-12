WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s newest graduates will hear their names called, watch President Mitch Daniels deliver words of encouragement in his annual commencement address, and even listen to gleeful music.
No, it won’t be in person. Instead, it will be on-demand starting later this week – a way for Purdue’s 7,500-plus spring 2020 graduates to experience the joys and share it with their loved ones.
Creating a memorable experience during this difficult time has been the goal of Purdue officials ever since announcing in March that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person ceremonies would not take place (take a look behind the scenes VIDEO HERE and making of commencement photo gallery).
May 2020 graduates have received a special “commencement in a box” that includes a diploma cover, the commencement program, any earned honors cords and medals, and some Boilermaker goodies. The box also includes information on how to download their own ceremony, which they can watch with their families at a time that works for them. Diplomas will be mailed to the graduates.
Graduates also received directions to Purdue’s Commencement 2020 website. The site contains information, links and videos to numerous aspects for graduates and families to celebrate the momentous journey. Items that can be accessed on the site are digital downloads of signs and banners, digital wallpapers and filters, and live social media feeds. The on-demand commencement videos are listed by each division and include special messages from the deans of Purdue’s colleges.
Many individuals and groups have come together to produce and provide this on-demand commencement,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar for academic records, commencement and graduation. “We have produced a good alternative to an in-person commencement that the graduates, their families and friends will enjoy.”
Per usual, there are six ceremonies, each keynoted by Daniels. The ceremonies are:
- Division I – Graduate School (all schools and colleges).
- Division II – The colleges of Liberal Arts and Science.
- Division III – The colleges of Education, Health and Human Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine.
- Division IV – Krannert School of Management and Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
- Division V – The colleges of Agriculture, Engineering (Agricultural & Biological, Materials, Mechanical), and Pharmacy.
- Division VI – The College of Engineering (Aeronautics and Astronautics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, Construction, Electrical and Computer, Environmental and Ecological, Industrial, Interdisciplinary, Multidisciplinary, Nuclear).
The spring 2020 graduating class includes 5,394 undergraduates, 1,780 graduate students, 235 students from the professional programs, and 141 from Purdue Polytechnic’s statewide programs.
Each undergraduate division will feature a student responder.
Each student will have their name called and receive their diploma. Graduates are encouraged to take photos of themselves and their families watching the ceremony or afterward and post to social media using the #PurdueWeDidIt hashtag.
Purdue’s College of Pharmacy celebrated graduation earlier by receiving permission to graduate 142 pharmacy students on April 17 as a way to provide additional support to pharmacies during the pandemic. The students became eligible to work as graduate pharmacists until they are fully licensed.