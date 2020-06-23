WEST LAFAYETTE — In joint statements, the Purdue Interfraternity Council and the Purdue Cooperative Council said they will make the necessary adjustments to their off-campus housing operations by canceling large-scale events and activities of 150 people or more as defined by University and health officials until a time when medical and scientific advances warrant their return.
They also have a moratorium on all in-person social events until it is viewed as safe to do so, other than small-scale events like meetings and training exercises where social distancing can be followed. Organization events will follow Purdue guidelines and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“We will do our part to overcome these challenges by coming together and once again committing to protect our members,” said Liam Bettez, president of the Purdue Interfraternity Council.
Added Taylor Doehrman, president of the Purdue Cooperative Council: “This decision does not come lightly. However, it is one that will ensure a more safe environment for our members, our community and those we love.”
In addition, Bettez and Doehrman said the councils are redirecting efforts and energy to identify innovative opportunities for engagement, socializing and organization operations to advance the community and secure a vibrant future.
“We are committed to our role in protecting ourselves and those around us,” Doehrman said. “We expect all of our members to keep and promote the Protect Purdue Pledge and to prioritize the safety and well-being of the community over our traditions.”
They also said the councils stand by the Protect Purdue Pledge and will expect their members to abide by the pledge in all Interfraternity and Cooperative spaces and events.
The two-page Protect Purdue Pledge, to which students, faculty and staff must sign, outlines how the Boilermaker campus community will stand together in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 — from getting the flu vaccine and staying home if you’re not feeling well to maintaining social distancing in classroom and housing settings, wearing face masks and protective gear as directed, and participating in testing and contact tracing efforts.
“We are working hard to find ways to supplement the community experience during this time and will continue to invest time and resources into building relationships, creating connections and developing the cooperative experience at Purdue University,” Doehrman said.
Noting the councils’ long history of self-governance and prioritizing the health and wellness of its members, Bettez said, “We see this fall as yet another opportunity to demonstrate our leadership, value and resilience to our members and the community at large.”
Brandon Cutler, associate dean of students and director of Purdue’s fraternity, sorority and cooperative life activities, noted the significance of the Protect Purdue statements by the two organizations and the thousands of students they represent.
“Hopefully, this will help inspire the rest of the Purdue student body specifically, and the entire campus collectively, about the importance of working together to keep our campus healthy and safe as we begin and progress through the fall semester,” Cutler said.