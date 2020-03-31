WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s newly formed Purdue for Life Foundation is making free online courses available to alumni and friends of the university as the COVID-19 pandemic compels many to shelter in place and work from home.
The course offerings are from Purdue Global and span a range of subjects, including health science, business, information technology, communications and psychology. Some courses can be used toward accredited degrees; others lead to certificates or microcredentials. Twenty-five courses will be offered at no cost for the length of time that social distancing and self-isolation practices are in place.
“In this time of unknowns and uncertainties, we want to provide Purdue alumni and friends all the support we can,” said Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation. “These educational opportunities will help members of the Purdue family continue to build or retool their skills and knowledge and emerge from this challenging period even stronger than before.”
Visit Purdue for Life for more information on the Foundation and the link to all courses currently being offered at no cost.
Course offerings will be updated regularly.
About the Purdue for Life Foundation
The Purdue for Life Foundation encompasses the Purdue Alumni Association and the University Development Office, which includes President’s Council and the John Purdue Club. The Foundation’s mission is to deepen ties to alumni and friends and to drive and coordinate all alumni-facing activities throughout our alumni’s post-graduation lives.