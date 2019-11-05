WEST LAFAYETTE — October 21, 2019 – Beginning at 4:00 PM on November 9th and concluding at 10:00 AM on November 10th, Purdue University Dance Marathon’s big event—the Dance Marathon itself—will take place in the France A. Cordova Recreational Center on campus.
Thousands of Purdue students have registered to raise funds For The Kids. This year, PUDM has chosen to Live The Legacy. Purdue students continue to fight and honor its past members as well as the future Boilermakers.
The 18-hour dance marathon is much more than just dancing. During the event, participants will experience entertainment acts, bands and DJs, a Riley Kid Talent Show, meals, fundraising challenges, stories from Riley kids and their families, and more—all without ever sitting down.
“The Marathon is quite special for everyone attending and involved. Thousands of college students spending 18 hours together fighting for something they believe in embodies the Boilermaker spirit,” says PUDM President Savannah Bratcher. “This year, we were given an even closer reason to fight with Tyler Trent. Tyler taught us all what it means to truly be a Boilermaker and we continue to honor his legacy through PUDM and supporting his endowment at Riley Hospital. Tyler was a member of PUDM’s leadership team in 2018 and raised more than $102K for PUDM and Riley Hospital. His fighting spirit will certainly be present with us as we stand on November 9 & 10th.”
To support PUDM’s efforts, you can make a tax-deductible contribution at donate.pudm.org.
To follow along in the action, a live stream of the entire event will be available at PUDM.org.
About PUDM
PUDM is a student-run philanthropic organization at Purdue University with the goal of raising money and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana. PUDM is the largest student organization at Purdue—with thousands of students participating each year—and has raised nearly $6,700,000 for Riley since its inception in 2005. The money raised each year benefits cancer research at the Herman B Wells Center for Pediatric Research as well as Child Life, a program at Riley focused on the growth, socialization, and distraction of children at the hospital. For more information, visit PUDM.org.
About Riley Children’s Foundation
Riley Children’s Foundation is the fundraising arm of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and the founding organization that opened Riley Hospital in 1924. Today Riley Hospital is recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation and is the only comprehensive children’s research hospital in the state of Indiana. Our mission is to raise funds statewide to support Riley Hospital funding priorities: pediatric research and patient care, maternity and newborn health and family support programs. For more information, visit RileyKids.org.