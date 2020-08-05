WEST LAFAYETTE — Six students from the Universidad de La Sabana in Colombia and their advisors have partnered with Purdue University researchers to raise awareness of the various threats facing Colombian coffee farmers — from climate change to poverty and the disinterest of young people toward remaining in rural areas.
After a year of research and months of production in 2019, the students premiere “Uprooted” — “Desarraigo” in Spanish — a web series that highlights the problems facing the most important emblem of Colombia’s identity and a bastion of its economy: coffee.
This innovative digital campaign, designed for social media, underscores that coffee is more than a drink; it is a part of Colombia’s identity and tradition.
The “Uprooted” campaign began July 27 through Facebook and Instagram. To view the entire campaign in advance, visit www.desarraigocafe.com.
“Climate change, coffee prices, absence of youth, lack of institutional support and other challenges are problems faced by the coffee growers every day,” said Jessica Eise, a doctoral student who recently graduated from the Brian Lamb School of Communication. She is co-principal investigator and executive director of the campaign that supported the students in the development of the project. “The goal for the students was to build a campaign that created empathy for the coffee farmers in order to provoke people to take action and remind us that we are all connected, and we need to unite to confront difficult challenges.”
The project is a collaboration between the Universidad de La Sabana and Purdue University, supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of State, with the program Partners of the Americas and the Government of Colombia under the name Nexo Global. The students — Camila Atencio, Vanessa Bernal, Laura Montes, Nicolás Gómez, Mario Isaza and Nicolás Rojas — are all seniors in the Universidad de La Sabana School of Communication specializing in media production with impact in public relations.
The students produced the campaign under difficult circumstances, locked in their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still motivated to work for positive change for their fellow citizens.
“For many, it is just a hot beverage in the morning,” Montes said. “But for them, it is their only vocation and their identity.”
Isaza added, “Climate change is not only a threat to the environment, but also a threat to our identity and our coffee growers.”
The program will continue in the years to come as a collaboration between the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue and the Universidad de La Sabana.