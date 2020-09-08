WEST LAFAYETTE – Co-sleeping, or the sharing of a sleeping space by a mother and baby, can provide better sleep for baby and mom, easier breast feeding and closeness that encourages proper breathing and psychological development in a baby.
The fear of sudden infant death syndrome has led many mothers to turn away from co-sleeping. SIDS is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a baby.
A student innovator at Purdue University has created a co-sleeper solution called Baby-By. The device is an all-in-one co-sleeper unit to provide a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for a baby. It also can be used as a breast-feeding pillow, anti-roll ring and play mat.
“I believe that being a parent is one of the hardest and most important jobs that there is, and that being well rested is so important for moms and dads,” said Avery Saylor, an alumna of industrial design from Purdue’s College of Liberal Arts. “It was really important to me that this product not only was very safe to protect what is most important to parents but also that it had multi-functional aspects.”
Saylor worked with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization to patent this technology.
Saylor created the device as part of a senior thesis project. She worked with Purdue’s Ben and Maxine Miller Child Development Laboratory School. A video about the device is available at https://youtu.be/QrOdotcOC00.
“I became interested in this topic for my senior thesis when I found out my sister was co-sleeping with my nephew,” Saylor said. “Co-sleeping was something I had thought of as dangerous. Once I started my research, I saw all of the amazing benefits that came with it.”
The innovator and OTC are looking for partners to continue developing their technology. For more information on licensing and other opportunities, contact Matt Halladay of OTC at mrhalladay@prf.org and mention track code 68943.