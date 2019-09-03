TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a patch and rehabilitation project will begin on State Road 28 between State Road 25 and U.S. 231. Work will begin on or after Monday, September 9, weather permitting.
The contractor will restrict one lane in the area they will be working and flag motorists around the construction. The patching work is scheduled to be completed in late October, with paving to be completed by the end of June next year.
Rieth-Riley Construction was awarded the $3.4 million contract. This projects is part of a $150 million plan to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions around the state.