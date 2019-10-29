LAFAYETTE — The 2019 season saw the Aviators set an all-time attendance record helped in part by 70+ community organizations who used Aviators baseball to raise funds for their programs.
Through the Non-Profit of the Night, Jersey Auctions, Ticket Donations and our Off-Season Fundraiser Pack, the Aviators donated more than $20,000 to non-profit organizations in Greater Lafayette.
“We really enjoyed the evening recognizing our local Boys and Girls Club. I think the Aviators did an awesome job with the event. We’re looking forward to the 2020 season!” said Barry Richard, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.
Listed below are just some of the causes and organizations the Aviators supported in 2019:
- Almost Home Humane Society
- American Cancer Society
- ARC of Tippecanoe County
- Arni’s Care & Share Scholarship
- Association of Women Business Owners
- Battle Ground Elementary
- Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette
- BrightStar Care’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Buffalo Christmas Light Committee
- CDC Resources
- Clothe-a-Child Program
- Columbian Park Zoo
- Cumberland Elementary Parent Council
- Cupcake Run for Public Education
- Delphi Community School Corporation
- Down Syndrome of Indiana
- Flora Depot Day
- Food Finders Food Bank
- Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123
- Grant’s House
- Habitat for Humanity
- Healthy Communities of Clinton County
- Hershey Elementary School PTO
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
- Hoofin’ It 5K
- Hoosier Burn Camp
- Imagination Station
- Indiana Blood Center
- JH Rathbone Museum
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- Klondike Elementary PTO
- Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club
- Lafayette Catholic Schools
- Lafayette Daybreak Rotary
- Lafayette Education Association’s Red for Ed
- Lafayette Family YMCA
- Lafayette Lions Club
- Lafayette Roller Derby
- Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
- Lafayette Transitional Housing Center
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Mary Kay Foundation
- Mayflower Mill Elementary School
- McCutcheon Baseball
- Montessori School of Greater Lafayette
- Purdue Alumni Association of Tippecanoe County
- Purdue Cancer Research Fund
- Purdue Grand Prix Foundation
- Purdue University Dance Marathon
- Relay for Life
- Sacred Heart Christmas Bazaar
- Sagamore Council – Boy Scouts of America
- Special Olympics Indiana – Tippecanoe County
- St. Lawrence PTO
- Stepping on Stigma
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center
- Tippecanoe Arts Federation
- Tippecanoe County Historical Association
- Tippecanoe County Parks & Recreation
- United Way of Greater Lafayette
- Wabash Center
- Wabash Disc Golf Club
- Wines on the Wabash
- Woodland Elementary PAC
- YWCA Greater Lafayette
Aviators Business Development Manager, Tracy Fuller, said: “I love leading our fundraising initiatives as it gives both the staff and our fans the opportunity to give back while learning more about the non-profits within Greater Lafayette area and create awareness for their causes.”
Are you interested in teaming up with the Aviators to raise funds and awareness for a worthy cause? We’d love to hear from you! Contact Tracy Fuller at tracyf@lafayettebaseball.com or at 765-464-6810 to discuss how we can help today! You can also find more information on our fundraising opportunities at https://www.lafayettebaseball.com/Community/Fundraising.