LAFAYETTE - Pancakes with a purpose! Come support the Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette with a piping hot plate of pancakes and meet our nation’s first president.
The General de Lafayette Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is hosting a Pancake Breakfast with George Washington which benefits the Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette. Breakfast will be served from 9-11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Junction House - 215 Smith Street, Lafayette, IN. This is a Freewill Offering event with Dine-In or To-Go-Plates being offered. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette.
For over 34 years, Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette has provided affordable housing to our community and led revitalization efforts in the historic Wabash Avenue Neighborhood in Lafayette. This amazing organization and its volunteers have built over 300 homes for area families, helping to make the dream of owning a home a reality. These affordable homes do more than provide a place to live: they create a permanent place to call home; allow families to save more of their income by reducing their overall housing costs; and provide much needed stability for children who are able to attend the same schools with their friends. And as the need for more affordable housing in the Greater Lafayette community continues to grow, so does the need to support the work of Habitat of Humanity of Lafayette.
The chapter was founded in 1894, and is dedicated to preserving history, promoting patriotism, conservation and historic awareness in our community, and securing America's future through better education for children. Membership is established through approval of documentation of direct lineage from an American Revolutionary War Patriot. For more information, please contact our regent at generaldelafayette@gmail.com or find us online at: https://generaldelafayette.wordpress.com.