Derek Douglass, 45, of West Lafayette and Candace Mace, 24, of Mishawaka both have drug-resistant epilepsy. That means that their seizures can’t be controlled using medications alone. To make their condition more manageable, Douglass and Mace both use a unique medical device treatment called VNS Therapy. The device sends mild pulses to the brain through the vagus nerve. The pulses are sent throughout the day at regular intervals to help stop seizures before they start.
One of the ways that the device can be activated is through magnet mode. This is where their epilepsy service dogs, Rosco and Clea, come in! Both dogs are trained to “snuggle” to activate their devices in times of need. When the magnet swipes over the device, the device is activated and an extra dose of therapy is delivered.
Introduced through the same service dog training program at Northern Indiana Service Dogs, Douglass and mace share a unique, strong bond over their epilepsy, their medical devices and—most importantly—their furry friends! Because Rosco and Clea are their heroes, Douglass and Mace held a special doggie birthday party for Rosco—who turned three—and Clea—who turned one.
The furry friends celebrated with a pupcake that was quickly devoured as Douglass and Mace laughed and shared stories about each pet.