TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work will begin on or after Tuesday, May 12 on U.S. 52 on the bridges over Elliott Ditch, located between Creasy Lane and Ross Road in Lafayette. Traffic will be restricted to one 11’ lane at the bridge between 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. each day. Work is scheduled to last through Friday, June 5 weather permitting.
Also, work will begin on State Road 38 over Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located just over one mile west of I-65 in Lafayette on or after Tuesday, May 19. Traffic will be restricted to one 11’ lane at the bridge between 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. each day. Work is scheduled to last through Friday, June 26. No lanes closures will take place Friday or Saturday nights.
HIS Constructors Inc., was awarded the $1.5 million contract. This project includes a total of ten bridges in Tippecanoe County that the contractor will be placing polymeric overlays on the bridge decks.
This project is scheduled for completion in late October.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.