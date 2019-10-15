STATEHOUSE – Tippecanoe County communities were recently awarded over $1.6 million in state matching grants to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to area legislators.
Nearly $100 million was awarded to Indiana cities, towns and counties through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. State Rep. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) co-authored the law establishing the program, with State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) voting for the comprehensive road funding plan in 2016.
Brown said the grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation and funded through the state budget.
“With Indiana’s strong economy and a careful eye on the state budget, this program is thriving and paying off for communities large and small,” Brown said. “In fact, $3 billion has been dedicated to road and bridge projects across the state since 2017, and I don’t see things slowing down anytime soon.”
As part of the program, several communities within Tippecanoe County were awarded grants for local road projects, including:
- Clarks Hill, $76,500
- Dayton, $169,199
- Lafayette, $1 million
- Shadeland, $429,750
Lehe said grant funding can be used toward road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a match of 25% in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50% match.
“Indiana’s continued investment in our roads and infrastructure has set us apart, earning us a top ranking from CNBC as the No. 1 state for infrastructure,” Lehe said. “This distinction is a testament to the value our state places on roads and bridges, as well as the Hoosiers and visitors who use them.”
According to Negele, state road investment is up 50% since 2017, as Indiana has dedicated $3 billion to road and bridge projects across the state.
“The Community Crossings program is an incredible opportunity for communities throughout the entire state to take action on road projects they may not otherwise have the funds for,” Negele said. “Our infrastructure requires constant upkeep, and through this local and state partnership, the unique needs of our cities and towns can be met.”
More information about the program and recipients can be found at www.in.gov/indot.