LAFAYETTE — The Haan Museum of Indiana Art is proud to introduce our Sculpture Garden Tours. Learn about the amazing artwork and beautiful native plants of the Haan Museum’s Sculpture Garden! Tours will be led by a docent who will give an in-depth view of our unique outdoor collection.
Located just behind the mansion, this 0.2 mile wheelchair accessible path features over 25 sculptures by Indiana artists. A broad and diverse range of works are featured along the path such as figural bronzes, metal sculptures, works in clay, carved Serpentine stone pieces, and glass platters too. Carved stone African animals are also interspersed throughout the garden to provide a fun interactive safari adventure for all ages.
Tours of the garden are FREE but are limited to only 6 guests per tour. Reservations are required. You may register up to 24 hours in advance of the scheduled tour. Masks are required. Each tour is uniquely different, but all will include the basic information about the sculptures and native plants.
Reserve your space by visiting www.haanmuseum.org. Bring your reservation confirmation with you the day of your tour, or show us the confirmation on your cell phone/mobile device for a contactless check-in (preferred). While making your reservation, be sure to download the Sculpture Garden Guide and bring it with you for your tour. (We will not be handing out printed guides at this time).
Limited parking is available on the Haan Museum grounds along with street side parking. Guests will need to check-in at the Sculpture Garden Main Gate located just off of the parking lot. There are no outdoor public restroom facilities.