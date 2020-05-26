INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourages Hoosiers whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of tuition-free training grants offered through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
Established in 2017 by a law Negele supported, the program provides Workforce Ready Grants to help Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree receive training in high-demand job fields.
With more than 500,000 Hoosiers filing for unemployment since March, Negele said these grants could help those who are laid off or furloughed to build on their skills and get a better paying job.
“COVID-19 has caused exceptional hardship for so many Hoosiers, especially with employment and income,” Negele said. “This program can help Hoosiers who may be considering a career change to learn the skills they need at no cost so they can get a higher-paying job.”
Hoosiers can visit NextLevelJobs.org to apply for training grants, which cover the cost of tuition and fees for working adults to earn a high-value certificate at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University.
Job-seekers can connect to local training and resources to find jobs in high-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.
The Ivy Tech campus in Lafayette offers students the opportunity to earn certificates in numerous careers, and the Crawfordsville campus has certifications in business and administration.
For information, visit IvyTech.edu/Lafayette or IvyTech.edu/Crawfordsville.
According to Negele, businesses in high-demand industries can apply for Employer Training Grants, which provide $5,000 for each employee who is trained, hired and retained for six months.
Students interested in attending Ivy Tech have until June 8 to enroll in summer courses. Negele said the summer session will run through Aug. 1.
Anyone interested in opportunities through Vincennes University have until July 2 for the second round of summer courses.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all courses will be offered online.
Hoosiers can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for a Workforce Ready Grant or Employer Training Grant at NextLevelJobs.org. Anyone who needs help with the application process can call 317-715-9007 to speak one-on-one with a financial aid expert for free through INvestEd.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.