LAFAYETTE - The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen two Tippecanoe County women to receive the national DAR Medal of Honor. Pamela Mow and Dana Vann will be honored at a special luncheon by the General de Lafayette Chapter, DAR, on November 12th at the Lafayette Country Club. The DAR Medal of Honor is the highest award given by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Pamela Mow and Dana Vann were nominated and chosen for this prestigious national award for their work with the Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette. Although they initially began the chapter with the intention of taking a single trip for a large group of WW2 veterans, they quickly realized how much this meant for the area veterans and vowed to continue on. Since they founded the Honor Flight chapter in 2012, they have worked tirelessly to arrange for 22 flights to Washington D.C. for 1800 veterans. These veterans were able to tour our nation’s capital and see in person the monuments and memorials that honor their service.
Pamela is well known throughout the Lafayette-West Lafayette community through her efforts in organizing and leading Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., for World War II and Korean War veterans. She has worked with the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette, Purdue University faculty and students, and many community leaders to promote the Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette. She has helped garner strong support from the community for our veterans. In 2007, Pamela’s son, Corporal Cody Putman, was killed by an IED while serving in Iraq. Turning the pain from this tragedy into a mission to help others, Pamela helped found the Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette and became actively involved with Gold Star Mothers, supporting soldiers, the families of soldiers as well as many veteran causes. Currently, she is the president of the Indiana Gold Star Mothers and the secretary of the Lafayette Gold Star Mothers.
Dana has been a leading advocate for veteran causes in Greater Lafayette working with community and local leaders in Lafayette-West Lafayette as well as state and national organizations. Through her work with the Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette, Dana helped to raise funds and increase awareness for these once-in-a-lifetime flights for veterans. In 2002, Dan’s son, Senior Airman John P. Morton Jr, was killed while serving overseas. In his memory she has been a passionate voice for veterans, their families and the organizations which serve them. She is known throughout the area for her work with Honor Flights of Greater Lafayette, Wreaths Across America, Gold Star Mothers, Gold Star Families and the Indiana Veterans Home. For several years, Dana has led the efforts to purchase and place wreaths to be placed on each soldier’s grave marker at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery. She has also worked with Legal Aid of Tippecanoe County, the Boys and Girls Club and served as a host family for young baseball players with the Colt World Series. In 2018 Dana was invited to the White House to help with the Christmas decorations.
“The valuable work that Pam and Dana have accomplished on behalf of veterans and their families cannot be overstated,” said Diana Vice, regent for the General de Lafayette DAR Chapter. “These heroic ladies have touched countless lives, and the impact they have made simply can’t be measured.”
Vice Regent, Deidre Duncan, agrees. “It is such an honor for our chapter to present DAR’s highest honor to Pam and Dana. The awards are well-deserved and a small token compared to their enormous accomplishments and all the lives they have touched.”
Members of the public can reserve a seat at the awards presentation luncheon. If you would like to attend the luncheon portion of the event and reserve a meal, please contact Marilyn Fisher at marilyns.mail@comcast.net.